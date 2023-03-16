Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 3.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 553,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,774,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Borr Drilling Stock Up 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $972.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Read More
