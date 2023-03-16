Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Trading Down 4.4%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $52.49. 2,402,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,442,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.19.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.