Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Stock Down 8.1 %

BOXD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 1,155,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.81. Boxed has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boxed Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

