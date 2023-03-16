Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.89. 270,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,126. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

