Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €93.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock traded down €2.40 ($2.58) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €65.90 ($70.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,754 shares. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($60.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.04.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.