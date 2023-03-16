Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Brenntag Price Performance
BNTGF stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $87.30.
About Brenntag
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.