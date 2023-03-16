Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGF stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

