Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 394,896 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,318 shares in the company, valued at $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BHG opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

