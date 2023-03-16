Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 394,896 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,318 shares in the company, valued at $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

BHG opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

