Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 394,896 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,318 shares in the company, valued at $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
BHG opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
