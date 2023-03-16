Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s previous close.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 322,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,002. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

