Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s previous close.
BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 322,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,002. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
