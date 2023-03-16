Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $628.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.33. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

