Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $626.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
