Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Target Price at $1,900.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASBFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,900 ($23.16) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

