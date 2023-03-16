Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $44.53

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

