Brokerages Set Quilter plc (LON:QLT) PT at GBX 108.17

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.80 ($1.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quilter to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.90) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 81.94 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.57, a PEG ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 81.78 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.46.

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.