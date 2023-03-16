Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prime Medicine, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,738,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

