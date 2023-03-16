Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

