Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,832,866 shares changing hands.

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Further Reading

