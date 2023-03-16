Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Director John Raymond Murphy Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CVKD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 63,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,282. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

