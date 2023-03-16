Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,152,000 after acquiring an additional 85,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.