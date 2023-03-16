Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 35.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caleres Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 819,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,011. Caleres has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

