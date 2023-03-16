Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cameco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

