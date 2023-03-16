Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
