Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.