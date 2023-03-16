Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.47.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.