Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNGL. RPO LLC grew its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 386,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,169,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 90.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,044,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

