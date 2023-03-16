Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $33.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

