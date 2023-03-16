Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $18.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 336.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 125,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,853. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.