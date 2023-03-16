Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) COO Steven M. Poynot Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) COO Steven M. Poynot bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

