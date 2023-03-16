Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,146 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

