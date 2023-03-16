Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,490 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.