Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 146,564 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,564 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.21 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

