Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 39,740 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.