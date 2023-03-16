Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 60,486 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.