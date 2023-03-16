Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.44 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and approximately $334.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.24 or 0.06602582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00062547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00050426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,263,047 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

