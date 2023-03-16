CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDNA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,607,000 after buying an additional 401,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.