Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

CRBU stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 497,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.