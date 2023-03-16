Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %
CRBU stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.