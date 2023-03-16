carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3454 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.29.

carsales.com Price Performance

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

