carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3454 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.29.
carsales.com Price Performance
Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.
About carsales.com
