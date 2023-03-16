CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.89

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.89 and traded as high as C$63.97. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.54, with a volume of 214,031 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.89.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

