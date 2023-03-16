CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CDW by 186.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $30,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

