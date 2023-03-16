Celer Network Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $138.17 million and $7.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

