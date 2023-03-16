Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.30. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,762 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

