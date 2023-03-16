Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

