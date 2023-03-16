Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

