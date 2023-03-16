Centric Wealth Management Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.99 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $109.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

