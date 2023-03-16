Centric Wealth Management Makes New $213,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $631.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $718.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.