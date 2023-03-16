Centrifuge Hits 1-Day Volume of $960,354.55 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and $960,354.55 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00406104 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.04 or 0.27444341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32524808 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,584,793.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

