Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 399,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $481.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 432.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

