Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 399,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $481.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.59.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 432.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
