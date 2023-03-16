Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.