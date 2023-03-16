Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.