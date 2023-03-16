CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,009. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

