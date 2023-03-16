CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 60,001 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 2,037,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.