ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 148,328 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,499 shares of company stock worth $7,285,653. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

