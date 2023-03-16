Charles Berg Sells 1,431 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Berg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

