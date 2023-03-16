Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Featured Stories

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

